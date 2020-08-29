'I Didn’t Sleep For A Week': Ben Stokes After His Father Was Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

Star English all-rounder Ben Stokes said that he did not sleep for one week after learning that his father Ged has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Stokes has spoken from managed isolation in New Zealand. The ace all-rounder has returned to his home town of Christchurch to be with his family and spoke to New Zealand media while spending two weeks in quarantine. New Zealand-born Stokes said he had no choice but to leave the England team during its recent test series against Pakistan after learning of his father’s diagnosis.

'I didn’t sleep for a week': Ben Stokes

“I didn’t sleep for a week and my head wasn’t really in it,” Stokes told the Weekend Herald Saturday. “Leaving was the right choice from a mental point of view.” “His reputation sort of speaks for itself,” Ben Stokes said. “You speak to anyone who knows him, played with him or worked with him, they’d all say the same thing. Most people acquire a softer side with age and sometimes with Dad that has been quite weird to see", he added. “What he’s going through has brought that side out as well. We all knew he had it, he just didn’t show it often", the 2019 World Cup winner added.

When Stokes made a century against the West Indies in Manchester this year, he celebrated with a three-finger salute. The gesture is a tribute to his father who, during his playing days, sought to have a dislocated finger amputated to allow him to resume playing sooner.



When Stokes had to back out from Pak Test series midway

After the first Test match against Pakistan, the southpaw had to miss the remainder of the series as he had to depart to New Zealand after learning that his father was ill. His father Ged, was hospitalised last December in South Africa during England's tour and has since been known to be recuperating in Christchurch, New Zealand.

