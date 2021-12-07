Ben Stokes Posts Emotional Note On Late Father On Ashes Eve; 'I’ll Be Remembering You...'

The much-awaited Ashes 2021/22 series is slated to begin in less than a day, with the first Test between Australia and England set to commence live at 5:30 AM IST on December 8. This edition of the bilateral series will be played in Australia.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting series between the two teams, England all-rounder Ben Stokes took to social media to put up an emotional post about his late father, Gerard Stokes, who passed on December 7 last year.

Ben Stokes puts up emotional post on Instagram about late father

Ben Stokes took to his official Instagram handle and posted two separate images: one on the field and the other with his father, who sadly passed away last year. In his caption, the England international wrote how he did not ever imagine that he would get the opportunity to step onto the field once again, having taken an indefinite break earlier to protect his mental health. He then wrote that he would remember his late father this whole week as it had been exactly a year since he passed away.

Stokes will now hope to make his father proud by delivering both with the bat and ball against Australia in the Ashes. The first of the five Tests will take place from December 8 to 12, with the match beginning at 5:30 AM IST each day.

How to watch Ashes live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Ashes live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports network, which has the official rights to telecast the matches. The games will broadcast live on Sony Six, while the live stream can be watched using the SonyLIV app. As for live scores and updates, fans can check the social media handles of the two teams.

Ashes 2021-22: Australia vs England squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (Captain), Steve Smith (Vice-captain), Alex Carry (WK), Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

England: Joe Root (Captain), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton, Chris Woakes, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood

Image: Instagram@BenStokes