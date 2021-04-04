Ben Stokes' Powerful Pull Shot In Nets Almost Breaks The Camera, Tewatia Responds

The countdown has begun for the Indian Premier League 2021 and almost every franchise has almost completed their preparation before heading to the cash-rich league. Like 2020, IPL 2021 is also taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans from all around the world are expressing their excitement on social media. To keep the fans' excitement level up to the mark, various franchises are coming with their own idea. Some are conducting question-answer sessions while some are sharing their star players' training videos. Recently, Rajasthan shared an intense training session of its star player Ben Stokes.

Having played India vs England series, Ben Stokes headed straight to its IPL team- Rajasthan, and participated in an intense net session. Stokes was in sublime form during the ODI series against India. As soon as Ben Stokes took the nets, he started smashing the balls. When Stokes was hitting almost every ball out of the park, he played the powerful pull shot that went straight to the camera filing him. The shot was so powerful that the camera broke and turned upside down. Stokes had to leave his batting and went to pick up the camera.

Seeing the powerful hard-hitting of Ben Stokes, Rajasthan's another all-rounder Rahul Tewatia praised him and said, "Superb form". On this Stokes replied, "Nice to train, we weren't able to train in England. Game, day off, game, day off, game, day off."

Ben Stokes will be playing under the leadership of Sanju Samson for the first time. Apart from Ben Stokes, his team-mate Jos Butler also plays for Rajasthan. Jos Butler was the stand-in captain for England in the ODI series after Eoin Morgan was ruled out due to injury. Recently, in an interview with Sky Sports Eoin Morgan revealed that Butler and Morgan will be opening for Rajasthan. However, the Rajasthan team management hasn't said anything about the franchise's opening pair. Rajasthan will start its IPL 2021 campaign from April 12 against KL Rahul-led side Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

After seeing the video of Ben Stokes explosive batting in the nets, netizens praised him and some also said that he should be the captain:

