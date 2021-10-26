Ben Stokes Recalls His Battle Against Mental Health Issues: 'I Was In Real Dark Place'

England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes was added to the England squad for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia on Monday. Stokes suffered a finger injury while playing for the Rajasthan Royals(RR) in the first leg of Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 in India. The 30-year-old all-rounder last played for England during the England vs Pakistan ODI series in July and pulled out of India’s tour of England, which started from August, citing mental health issues and his recovery from the finger injury. As Stokes gets ready to make a comeback during the Ashes, he was quoted saying by the Mirror that he feels much better about his mental well-being and is buzzing for the Ashes.

In his column, on the Mirror, Stokes explained the reason for his absence from cricket by saying that he had been struggling with life under bio-bubbles and events off the field, before taking the break. He admitted that he wasn’t in a good place, and said, “I was in a real dark place and having some difficult thoughts. I was always one of those people who wouldn’t talk about how they are feeling and just keep it internal and crack on. I now realize talking is such a powerful thing and it has completely changed me”.

Australia is one of the toughest places to tour: Ben Stokes

While talking about his injury on Mirror, Stokes said that he didn’t realize the issue his finger injury was causing him, until he got it fixed for the second time. He credited his surgeon Doug Campbell, his physio at Newcastle, and the ECB medical staff for sorting out his finger injury. Stokes then spoke about the upcoming Ashes tour and said he realizes that Australia is one of the toughest places to tour and also one of the greatest.

Ben Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in global cricket currently, as he is feared by teams across the world for his hard-hitting batting along with his disciplined pace bowling. He made his international debut for England in 2011 and has since represented the country in over 200 international matches across all formats. While playing in Test matches, he has scored 4631 runs at a strike rate of 58.12 and an average of 37.04 in 71 matches. He has also accounted for 163 Test wickets so far. Stokes will look to come back in form as soon as he can and help England clinch the Ashes series in Australia, which starts from December 8.

