England Test captain Ben Stokes received a standing ovation from the Durham crowd after he walked out to play his final ODI match against South Africa on July 19. The 31-year-old had taken to his official social media handles to confirm that he was retiring from this format as he could no longer take the burden of competing in all three formats of the game.

As seen in the video below, Ben Stokes led the side out for the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. On his way to the middle, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The rest of his teammates then followed him with the two South African batters walking out right after.

Ben Stokes' complete statement after announcing ODI retirement

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way. "As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it. "Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It's time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories as I have over the past 11 years. "I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format. I would like to wish Jos Butter, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright. "I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I've got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham. As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa," Stokes concluded.

Ben Stokes' ODI career stats

While it was a sheer shock to see Ben Stokes announce his sudden retirement from ODI cricket at the age of just 31, the Englishman has been one of their best all-rounders in history across all formats. Stokes has smacked 2,919 runs in the ODI format at a decent average of 39.44 and a strike rate of 95.26. He has also delivered with the ball, having picked up 74 wickets.