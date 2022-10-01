England Test team captain Ben Stokes took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and responded to Harsha Bhogle’s tweet about Deepti Sharma, where he highlighted England's colonial mindset. Earlier on Friday, Bhogle tweeted in support of Deepti for dismissing Charlie Dean through mankading during the India vs England, 3rd ODI last week. Bhogle made several tweets lashing out at the media in England who questioned a player who played by the laws of the game, without any illegal advantage.

The Indian cricket commentator pointed out how it is a cultural thing in England to deny the dismissal. “I think it is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong. The colonial domination was so powerful that few questioned it,” Bhogle said.

Responding to the tweet, Stokes said, “Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad?”. Bhogle said in another tweet that the people in power or who were in power should “stop believing that the world must move at their bidding”. “As in society, where judges implement the law of the land, so too in cricket. But I remain disturbed by the vitriol directed towards Deepti,” Bhogle added.

Ben Stokes remembers ICC ODI World Cup 2019 incident

In reply to Bhogle’s comment, the English allrounder said, “Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you?”. Interestingly, Bhogle replied to the tweet and explained that Stokes was not at fault during the overthrow incident during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019 final.

“Well, you were not at fault on that one so with you there. On the reaction in England to the non-striker backing up, I think it is what you are told when you learn the game and so, part of culture. Very happy to chat about it one day if you have a moment. Cheers,” Bhogle tweeted.

'What about the rest of the world's reaction to this particular incident?': Ben Stokes

Further shedding his thoughts, Stokes said, “Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not, I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world, as people all over the world have made comment’s on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English”. In his final tweet, Stokes responded to Bhogle’s reply about the allrounder not being at fault during the world cup. “What about the rest of the world's reaction to this particular incident? England isn’t the only cricket playing nation who have spoken about the ruling,” he wrote on Twitter.

What happened in the India vs England 3rd T20I?

Sharma was into her delivery stride when England batter Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end went too far ahead of the crease. The Indian off-spinner dislodged the bails leaving Dean dumbstruck as she threw her bat to the ground in tears. England players sitting on the Lord's dressing room balcony looked on in disbelief. The field umpires decided to go to the third umpire who confirmed the run-out handing India the victory. Charlie Dean was, therefore, dismissed for 47 runs.