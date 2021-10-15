Ben Stokes Returns To Practice After Indefinite Break: 'Making Sure I Don’t Break My Toe'

Ben Stokes has been absent from the cricket field for some time and also underwent surgery on his finger that he injured during the India leg of the IPL 2021. Apart from recovering from injury, Stokes also took a break from cricket to take care of his mental well-being. However much to the delight of the fans, Ben Stokes recently posted a picture of himself holding his bat for the first time in more than six months. Stokes in his post said October 11 is the first time since the injury that he is being able to get his finger around his cricket bat's handle.

Ben Stokes returns to nets ahead of T20 World Cup

While Ben Stoke will not be a part of the England T20 World Cup squad, the all-rounder recently took to Instagram posting an update on his return to the nets for the first time since taking an indefinite break from cricket. England teammates Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler also commented on Stokes practice video.

What happened to Ben Stokes? All you need to know about Ben Stokes injury

Back in April Ben Stokes suffered an injury while playing for Rajasthan Royals in their opening match against Punjab Kings. Stokes after which was ruled out of IPL 2021. The all-rounder last played in England colours was in the ODI series against Pakistan in July. Post the ODI series, Stokes, made himself unavailable for future selection following the bilateral series against Pakistan, citing mental health as the cause.

Ever since taking a break due to mental health issues, Ben Stokes has missed an all-important home series against India, a bilateral clash against Sri Lanka, and also a Test series against New Zealand. Stokes is also expected to miss the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. The Ashes 2021 series will get underway from Wednesday, December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane and following the latest update by STokes England will be hoping for him to be back to play the all-important series down under.

England T20 World Cup squad

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

(Image: AP)