Ben Stokes Reveals His Favourite Beverage And It Has A Rajasthan Royals Connect; See Photo

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has successfully established himself as a force to reckon with in international cricket with his phenomenal performances across formats. The flamboyant cricketer has also proved his mettle in the Indian Premier League, and he likely to play a major role for Rajasthan Royals in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. The 29-year-old is currently in India for the India vs England series and recently took to his Twitter account to reveal his favourite beverage.

Ben Stokes reveals his favourite beverage

The popular cricketer's admiration towards the energy drink Red Bull has been known to all as the player is often seen relishing can of the drink during his matches. Stoke also thanked the brand for ensuring he gets the supply during such dire circumstances as well. It is worth mentioning that the left-handed batter is one of the cricketers that Red Bull has signed.

Interestingly, the energy drink brand also shares a close association with Ben Stokes's IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. The franchise has announced that it will scout talents from Red Bull Campus Cricket, the annual international T20 tournament for college cricket teams. Moreover, the energy drink giant will also act as a sponsor for the IPL 2021.

Ben Stokes net worth details

The Ben Stokes net worth figure has risen tremendously and he is one of the biggest cricketing stars. According to CA Knowledge, the all-rounder's net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹80 crore. Besides his England contract, Ben Stokes was bought for a whopping â‚¹14.50 crore in IPL 2016 by Rising Pune Supergiants. In 2018, Ben Stokes was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a massive â‚¹12.50 crore. Ben Stokes is set to play for Rajasthan Royals again as he was retained by the franchise ahead of the upcoming season.

Rajasthan Royals team 2021

Rajasthan Royals team 2021: Sanju Samson (captain), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Christopher Morris, Shivam Dube, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, K.C. Cariappa, Akash Singh, Kuldip Yadav

India vs England

The two cricketing nations were scheduled to all three formats of the game in India. The hosts dominated the England side to clinch both the Test match series as well as the T20I series. The visitors have a chance of redeeming themselves in the 50-over format. India and England are slated to play three ODI matches, and all the games will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The India vs England 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, March 23, from 1:30 PM (IST).

