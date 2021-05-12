Ben Stokes Rules Out Playing In Rescheduled IPL 2021; Shows Interest To Play Next Edition

England's ace all-rounder Ben Stokes who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League has hinted that he might miss the IPL 2021 if it is rescheduled. Ben Stokes in interaction with Daily Mirror also expressed his disappointment in leaving IPL 2021 earlier than expected following the injury that took place in the opening match of Rajasthan Royals.

"We don’t know if or when the tournament will be rearranged, but as the ECB have said it could be difficult for the England boys to have a free gap," said Ben Stokes.

Stokes sustained a fractured finger during Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Punjab Kings and was subsequently ruled out of the league last month. The IPL was postponed earlier this month due to COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Director of Cricket Ashley Giles has made it clear that top cricketers from here won't be available even on resumption.

On leaving the IPL early due to injury, Ben Stokes said, "It was tough to say goodbye to the guys at the Rajasthan Royals earlier than I wanted, but the subsequent suspension of the tournament means that everyone is now back early with their families as India tries to get through such a difficult time."

However, Stokes expressed his interest in the next edition of IPL which will be held next year. "After this year though, I do look forward to playing a full part again at some point in the future."

Ben Stokes' Injury Update

Stokes said he was absolutely devastated when he got injured but after initial scepticism, decided to go for a surgery. "I can't put a date on when I'll be back playing again, but as long as things progress as well as they have then I should hope it will be well before the three months that was first feared and more like seven, eight, or nine weeks. You can never know for sure how long these things will take because it is not just about the technical side of healing and getting the bone strong, there is the big issue of having confidence in it to play professional sport."

ECB to give preference to its fixtures before the rescheduled IPL

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is expecting its players to participate fully with the national side in their upcoming matches. Recently, England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Ashley Giles faced the question of whether England players will be picked for the upcoming Bangladesh and Pakistan tour which might clash with the rescheduled IPL 2021. Giles answered by saying that they have got a full Future Tours Programme and if those tours are organized as per schedule, then he would be expecting all the English players to be present.

(Image Credits: iplt20l.com)