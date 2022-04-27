Ben Stokes Set To Become New England Test Skipper; Wants Anderson, Broad To Return: Report

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has reportedly agreed to become the new Test captain of the side after Joe Root decided to step down from the role. It is believed that the England Cricket Board (ECB) just needs to ratify the decision before making an official announcement for the same.

Ben Stokes agrees to lead England's Test side

According to UK media reports, Ben Stokes has revealed that he is honoured to accept the role of England Test skipper from his friend and former captain Joe Root to start the new era of the side. It is believed that if the England Cricket Board can meet quickly enough on Wednesday, then new managing director Rob Key would be in a position to confirm the appointment of Stokes at his first media conference on Thursday.

If the reports are true, the appointment of Stokes would be the first major decision taken under Key's tenure. It is believed that the two had spoken over the phone during the Easter weekend to discuss the same before Keys confirmed Stokes' appointment after meeting him face to face on Tuesday. The report adds that the two had discussed plans for the future of the Test side that is in urgent need of change after their 1-0 series defeat in the Caribbean.

As per a report from the Telegraph, Stokes is adamant to have veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson back in the England cricket team. After discussions with Key, the fast bowling duo are likely to be recalled to the national side this summer, having been dropped for the recent 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies.

Ben Stokes' record as England captain

As the vice-captain of the England Test side during the leadership of Joot Root, Ben Stokes occasionally had the opportunity to lead the side in the absence of the 31-year-old. The all-rounder had previously led The Three Lions to a 3-0 ODI series win over Pakistan last summer despite leading a young squad after the team initially selected had to withdraw because of COVID. Stokes' only loss as the stand-in captain of the Test side came at home to the West Indies in 2020.