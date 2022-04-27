Ben Stokes Set To Take Over England Captaincy? A Look Into How He Has Fared As A Captain

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to be named the skipper of the England Test team following Joe Root's decision to step down from the post recently. According to a report, Managing Director of Men's cricket, Rob Key travelled up to Durham on Tuesday for a face-to-face meeting with Ben Stokes to discuss the role. England’s run of one win in 17 Tests led Root to stand down after five years in the job.

Ben Stokes' England captaincy to be confirmed soon

According to a report published by inews.co.uk, Ben Stokes was already the overwhelming favourite to succeed Joe Root given the lack of credible alternatives. The England & Wales Cricket Board is expected to announce Stokes' appointment as England's Test captain by the end of April.

Marcus North, who is Durham’s director of cricket has backed Ben Stokes for the job. North in his statement said, " “He’s a match-winner, he has moments of absolute brilliance and wins games on his own. That’s someone that you naturally, as a team-mate, will be inspired to play with and to follow."

North added “He’s someone that wears his heart on his sleeve and gives everything he’s possibly got for England when he plays.

“That’s always a great quality in a leader and I have no doubt that if he gets the opportunity and he wants to take that opportunity, he’ll have the whole dressing room behind him.”

Regarding the appointment of the next England coaches for Test and White ball cricket, the report states that former India coach Gary Kirsten and former Australia cricketer Simon Katich are among the contenders to coach England in the longest format of the game. Former New Zealand cricketers Brendon McCullum, Stephen Fleming and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson are understood to be on Robert Key's radar to coach the team in ODI and T20I formats.

Ben Stokes' England captaincy record

Ben Stokes, previously served as Joe Root's deputy. The all-rounder has previously led England to a 3-0 ODI series victory over Pakistan last summer with a young squad – after the squad originally selected had to withdraw because of COVID. England lost Stokes’ only Test as stand-in captain, at home to the West Indies in 2020.