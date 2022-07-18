England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from one-day internationals, claiming he wants to concentrate on the Test and T20I formats of the game. Stokes announced his resignation from the 50-over version on Twitter, acknowledging that he is no longer able to give the format his all. Stokes claimed that his body is failing him as a result of the schedule and that continuing to play the game in three different formats is no longer feasible for him. Stokes said he will play his last ODI for England on Tuesday at his home ground in Durham.

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way. As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

Ben Stokes' ODI career for England

Stokes has played 104 ODI games for England and has scored 2919 runs at an average of 39.44 and with a strike rate of 95.26. He has three centuries and 21 half-centuries in ODI cricket. Stokes has also picked 74 wickets for England in the format with the best bowling figure of 5.61.

Stokes was instrumental in England's victory in the 2019 ICC World Cup, where he scored an unbeaten 84 runs to help his country win their maiden title. Stokes was recently appointed the captain of the England Test side. He led England to victory in all the four Test matches that he captained after taking over from Joe Root.

Image: AP