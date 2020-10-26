Ben Stokes Shuts Down Critics With 60-ball 107* Against Defending Champs Mumbai: Watch

Swashbuckling Rajasthan all-rounder Ben Stokes proved why his calibre is rated so highly by cricket pundits with a spectacular game-changing knock on Sunday. The southpaw's underwhelming batting performances were targeted by fans and they were quite vocal about it as well. However, the England cricketer proved his mettle as he slammed his second century in the cash-rich league.

Ben Stokes century vs Mumbai

Several doubts have been raised regarding Rajasthan's revamped batting order. Ben Stokes, who is known to be an exceptional finisher of the game, has been assigned the role of an opener in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The left-hander got into the groove against Mumbai on Sunday and took the star-studded bowling attack to cleaners. Stokes looked in sublime touch and remained unbeaten on 107 from just 60 deliveries to see his side through.

Ben Stokes handled pressure exceedingly well and counter attacked the Mumbai bowling attack, which included stalwarts like Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult. Stokes, who had failed to hit a single six in the competition after playing over 100 balls, smashed three monstrous sixes against a potent bowling line-up. The star cricketer was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award for his wondrous display of batting skills.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Jofra Archer For Dominating Personal Rivalry Over David Warner

Rajasthan vs Mumbai result

The defending champions Mumbai once again took the field without their captain, Rohit Sharma. Electing to bat first, Ishan Kishan (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (40) contributed with useful knocks. Saurabh Tiwary also looked good for his 34, but Kieron Pollard's early dismissal was a point of concern for Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Not To Be Preferred By Virat Kohli For Australia Tour Due To 'weight Issues'?

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya demonstrated his big-hitting skills and raced 60 runs from just 21 balls. The flourish from the 27-year-old helped Mumbai to post an imposing total of 195 for Rajasthan. Pandya smashed seven sixes in the memorable knock.

It was a steep run-chase for Rajasthan and it was imperative for the franchise to put up a strong show to keep their hopes alive in Dream11 IPL 2020. The side lost Robin Uthappa (13), and Steve Smith (11) early in the innings, but Stokes steadied the ship with Sanju Samson. The two shared a stellar 152-run partnership to comfortably chase down Mumbai's total.

ALSO READ | Who Is Monu Kumar? Chennai Fast Bowler Makes Belated Dream11 IPL Debut After 2 Years

In spite of coming second in the duel, Mumbai continue to remain at the top of the table with 14 points. Rajasthan occupy the sixth spot with 10 points to their name. The Steve Smith-led side will look to carry this momentum in their subsequent matches as they look to finish in the top four.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'Navdeep Saini Split His Webbing', Shares Bangalore Physio On The Pacer's Injury

Image source: IPL Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.