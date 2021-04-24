Ben Stokes Slammed By Fans On Social Media For Latest Comments On Wickets In IPL 2021

Match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw the Mumbai Indians score yet another below-par total in the tournament with a score of 131. The match was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Punjab Kings won by 9 wickets. Fans have seen the Chennai pitch host some low scoring games as the tournament progresses with time.

Although Ben Stokes IPL 2021 season came to an early end, the English allrounder is still following the IPL. Ben Stokes posted a tweet after the match criticising the pitches in IPL games so far. He blamed the pitches for the low scoring games in the tournament. He mentioned that a game with 160-170 runs shouldn’t fall to 130-140 runs because of the pitch.

Ben Stokes in his tweet hoped that the pitches won’t get any worse as the IPL progresses further. This gave rise to a discussion among the fans as to whether a pitch is completely responsible for the outcome of the match. Although some fans agreed with Ben Stokes, most of them pointed out that it is the job of the batsman to adapt to the pitch and the game and not completely depend on the pitch.

The Chennai pitch has proved to be slow throughout the games and the batsmen have struggled to score. The bowlers have felt the advantage of the pitch as taking the pace of the ball has seemed to challenge the batsmen significantly. On the other hand, the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai has proved to be a batting paradise with fans experiencing high scoring games. The highest score of the tournament came in Match 4 played in Mumbai where PBKS put up a score of 221 against RR.

Ben Stokes injury

Ben Stokes had injured himself in the first match that the Rajasthan Royals played against the Punjab Kings in Match 4 of the IPL 2021. The English allrounder injured a finger on his left hand after which he had to depart from the tournament. The ECB had stated that the Ben Stokes injury would see him sidelined for 12 weeks due to his broken finger. Ben Stokes IPL 2021 has come to an abrupt end due to the injury.

Jofra Archer injury

The Rajasthan Royals faced yet another blow after the departure of one more international player from their squad. Rajasthan’s star player Jofra Archer was already struggling with an elbow injury and an injury to his middle finger before the India vs England series ruled him out of the IPL 2021. The ECB on Friday confirmed that Jofra Archer injury will see him miss the 2021 Indian Premier League. Jofra Archer is currently with the Sussex team where he is carrying out his training after spending time in rehab.

RR vs KKR live streaming

