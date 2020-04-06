Ben Stokes Spins In Virtual GP To Finish Last While Charles Leclerc Wins

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' Virtual GP debut did not end up on a sweet note as the cricketer finished 18th and last in a simulated race around Melbourne's Albert Park. With no cricket action taking place amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Ben Stokes decided to swap his bat for steering wheels during Sunday's race. The race was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, ahead of fellow drivers Christian Lundgaard and George Russell.

Ben Stokes Virtual GP race amid during Coronavirus lockdown

Ben Stokes' Virtual GP race started with the England all-rounder qualifying in 16th spot. During the Virtual GP, Ben Stokes spun on Lap 4 of the 29-lap race and eventually finished behind former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert at the back of the field. Following the race, Ben Stokes took to Twitter and even suggested England team-mate Stuart Broad could join him in his next virtual outing.

Both of us in next race Stu??? Then I can compete against someone rather than driving by myself and getting lapped https://t.co/QJTfmsbYUn — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 5, 2020

Earlier On Thursday, Ben Stokes tweeted pictures of his preparations for the virtual F1 Grand Prix. In his tweet, he had written that after three days of F1 practice, he was going to race in his first custom F1 GP, which he felt was incredibly hard. He also asked for a little assistance in his preparation for the event.

3 days of practice so now going to do my first custom GP with 5 races in Australia...this is incredibly hard btw so need a little assistance 😂 pic.twitter.com/VRk04OvwuO — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 2, 2020

Ben Stokes spends time with family time during coronavirus pandemic

With no news of the resumption of the cricket season, Ben Stokes is spending time with his two kids and his wife at home after the UK lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. If not for the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, Ben Stokes would have been playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020, which was set to start from March 29, was postponed to April 15 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The fate of the tournament still hangs in balance and will soon be decided by the BCCI.

