Ben Stokes Spins In Virtual GP To Finish Last While Charles Leclerc Wins

Cricket News

During the Virtual GP, Stokes spun on lap four of the 29-lap race & eventually finished behind former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert at the back of the field.

Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' Virtual GP debut did not end up on a sweet note as the cricketer finished 18th and last in a simulated race around Melbourne's Albert Park. With no cricket action taking place amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Ben Stokes decided to swap his bat for steering wheels during Sunday's race. The race was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, ahead of fellow drivers Christian Lundgaard and George Russell.

Ben Stokes Virtual GP race amid during Coronavirus lockdown 

Ben Stokes' Virtual GP race started with the England all-rounder qualifying in 16th spot. During the Virtual GP, Ben Stokes spun on Lap 4 of the 29-lap race and eventually finished behind former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert at the back of the field. Following the race, Ben Stokes took to Twitter and even suggested England team-mate Stuart Broad could join him in his next virtual outing.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Star Ben Stokes To Race Against F1 Drivers In Virtual GP

Earlier On Thursday, Ben Stokes tweeted pictures of his preparations for the virtual F1 Grand Prix. In his tweet, he had written that after three days of F1 practice, he was going to race in his first custom F1 GP, which he felt was incredibly hard. He also asked for a little assistance in his preparation for the event. 

Also Read: Ben Stokes Net Worth, Endorsements, IPL Salary And Latest Donation For COVID-19

Ben Stokes spends time with family time during coronavirus pandemic 

With no news of the resumption of the cricket season, Ben Stokes is spending time with his two kids and his wife at home after the UK lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. If not for the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, Ben Stokes would have been playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020, which was set to start from March 29, was postponed to April 15 amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The fate of the tournament still hangs in balance and will soon be decided by the BCCI.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Slams EBay On Twitter For Selling Replica Of 2019 World Cup Shirt

