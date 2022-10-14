Australia and England locked horns against each other in the third and final T20I of their three-match series on Friday. In a bizarre incident that took place during the game, England all-rounder Ben Stokes started walking off the field on the final delivery of England's innings, thinking that the shot he had hit was going for a boundary. However, Stokes was taken aback when he saw the ball had been stopped by the fielder and that he will have to take a single off the delivery.

AUS vs ENG: Ben Stokes left surprised

Stokes quickly ran to take the single but slipped upon reaching the non-striker's end. He got up and started running for a non-existent second run but was sent back by captain Jos Buttler. Stokes survived the run out as he got his bat back in time before Glenn Maxwell could remove the bails. A video of the chaotic moment has been shared by Cricket Australia on its official Twitter handle. The post has garnered more than 1,56,000 views since being uploaded a few hours ago.

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I

Meanwhile, the match was abandoned due to bad weather with Australia taking a sigh of relief as they avoided losing the series 3-0. Earlier, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first at Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. Alex Hales and Dawid Malan were quickly sent off the field as they were dismissed by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for 0 and 23 runs, respectively.

When the match resumed after a rain delay, Ben Stokes joined Jos Buttler in the middle to finish the innings for England. Buttler remained unbeaten at 65 off 41 deliveries, while Stokes scored 17 off 10 balls to help England post 112/2 in 12 overs. In the second innings, Australia lost two back-to-back wickets in the first two deliveries of the first over from Chris Woakes with Finch and Mitchell Marsh both getting dismissed for golden duck.

Glenn Maxwell was then sent back to the pavilion for 8 off 9 balls by Woakes with Australia reeling at 3-17 in 2.5 overs. Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis then scored 13 runs between them before the game was called off due to rain. England clinched the three-match series 2-0 with Jos Buttler winning the player of the series award.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au

