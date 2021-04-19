Ben Stokes Trolls Sunil Gavaskar For Committing Commentary Blunder In IPL 2021 Match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Ben Stokes took a jibe at former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for making an error while commentating during an IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Stokes took to Twitter to jab the legendary batsman for committing a blunder while commentating in the match. Stokes did not mention Gavaskar's name in his post but the error he talked about was made by the former India skipper during last night's match. Stokes shared a part of the commentary with the man facepalming emoji to display frustration.

"Commentator: “Such a poor bouncer, if you want to bowl a bouncer it must be over Off Stump” REPLAY: bouncer line directly over Off Stump," Stokes wrote with facepalming emoji at the bottom showing his frustration. In last night's game, Gavaskar had slammed Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada for not bowling bouncers over off-stump. However, the replay showed Gavaskar was wrong and Rabada did bowl his bouncer over off-stumps while bowling to Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul of Punjab Kings. Gavaskar had made the comment right after Agarwal hit Rabada for two sixes in the same over.

After Delhi Capitals won the toss, skipper Rishabh Pant invited the Men in Red to bat first. Punjab Kings openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal forged an important partnership of 122 runs before the latter was dismissed by Lukman Mariwala. Mayank Agarwal scored the highest runs for Punjab Kings as he hit 69 off 36 balls with a strike rate of 191.67, including 7 boundaries and 4 maximums. KL Rahul also scored a half-century as the Karnataka batsman hit 61 off 51 balls with a strike rate of 119.61. Punjab's explosive batsman Chris Gayle failed to score runs as he was dismissed for just 11 by Chris Woakes. Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan finished the inning for Punjab scoring 22 and 15 runs respectively.

When DC openers came to bat, they started hitting from the word go. Prithvi Shaw scored 32 off 17 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 92 off just 49 balls before being sent back to the pavilion. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis finished the game for Delhi as he remained unbeaten at 13-ball 27 runs. In the end, Delhi won the match by a whopping 38 runs with 10 balls to spare.

