Ben Stokes Withdraws Name From India-England Series 'to Prioritise Mental Well-being'

In a massive development ahead of the India-England five matches Test series, all-rounder Ben Stokes has withdrawn his name and has taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket. As per England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Ben Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the LV= Insurance Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month.

ECB on Ben Stokes mental health

The ECB extended its support to the all-rounder and requested fans to give him and his family privacy during these times.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, said, "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing. Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this."

"Spending significant amounts of time away from family, with minimal freedoms, is extremely challenging. The cumulative effect of operating almost continuously in these environments over the last 16 months has had a major impact on everyone's wellbeing. Ben will be given as long as he needs, and we look forward to seeing him playing cricket for England in the future," added Giles.

Craig Overton named Ben Stokes' replacement

Meanwhile, the ECB has named Somerset's Craig Overton as Ben Stokes's replacement. Coming back to the India-England Test series, Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Simon Biles opens up about mental health struggles

Recently, USA's champion gymnast Simon Biles withdrew her name from the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health reasons. After withdrawing from the team event final, Simon Biles revealed the difficulties she was facing with her mental health.

Biles had said, "After the performance I put in, I just didn’t want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sport right now… we need to protect our mind and body and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don’t trust myself so much… maybe it’s getting old.” Biles maiden Olympic appearance for USA was at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she went onto win five medals which were four gold and one bronze.

According to USA Today, prior to the Olympics, Biles had spoken about going through some things and using therapy and medicines to cope. But after coming into the Games, stresses began to build up. She had said "I know that this Olympic Games I want it to be for myself," she said, tearing up. "I came in and it felt like I was still doing it for other people so that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people."

(Image Credits: AP)