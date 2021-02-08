BEN Vs CAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Bengali Cricket Club will go up against Catalunya Tigers in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BEN vs CAT match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm IST (10:30 am local time) from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on February 8, 2021. Here is our BEN vs CAT Dream11 prediction, BEN vs CAT Dream11 team and BEN vs CAT Dream11 top picks.

BEN vs CAT Dream11 prediction: Match preview

As the 2021 European Cricket Series T10 Barcelona gets underway on Monday, fans can look forward to an action-packed opening day. Bengali Cricket Club will be all set to play back-to-back matches against the Men in Blue and the Catalunya Tigers. Bengali CC will hope for a far better campaign at the tournament this season than the one they had in 2020 - where they won just one solitary match to end as the second-last team in their group.

They will have a definite advantage going into their match against the Catalunya Tigers, as they will be able to gauge the pitch and get into the flow of the game in their first match. The Catalunya Tigers, meanwhile, will be hoping to pick up from where they left off last season when they became the ECS Barcelona Bash champions. After ending the last season as the 4th team in the group, the side will be hoping to go all the way this time.

BEN vs CAT playing 11 prediction

Bengali Cricket Club - Omar Ali, Mosharof Hossain, Riaj Howladar (C), Shafiqur Rahman, Tamjid Bepari, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Md Arifur Rahman, Rakibul Molik, Nadeem Hussain.

Catalunya Tigers - Razaqat Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Yasir Ali-I, Syed Sherazi, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif.

BEN vs CAT Key Players

Bengali Cricket Club - Omar Ali, Riaj Howladar, Nadeem Hussain

Catalunya Tigers - Yasir Ali, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Sarwar

BEN vs CAT Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Shafiqur Rahman

Batsmen - Tamjid Bepari, Omar Ali, Mustansar Iqbal

Allrouders - Mosharof Hossain, Riaj Howladar (C), Umair Aftab

Bowlers - Ghulam Sarwar (VC), Syed Sherazi, Muhammad Kashif, Nadeem Hussain

BEN vs CAT match prediction

According to our BEN vs CAT match prediction, the Catalunya Tigers will win this match.

Note: The BEN vs CAT Dream11 prediction and BEN vs CAT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs CAT Dream11 team and BEN vs CAT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

