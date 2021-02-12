BEN Vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Bengali CC will take on Gracia in the 25th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 12 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BEN vs GRA Dream11 prediction, probable BEN vs GRA playing 11 and BEN vs GRA Dream11 team.

BEN vs GRA Dream11 prediction: BEN vs GRA Dream11 preview

This is the only match of the day for Group A table-toppers Bengali and they will be hoping to register a win and extend their lead over other opponents on the points table. Currently, Bengali have won all their matches in the competition and will look to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

On the other hand, this will be the second match of the day for Gracia as they take on Catalunya Tigers before this contest. With a win and other results going in their favour, Gracia stand a chance to move up to top 2 by the end of the day. This should be an exciting contest between the two sides.

BEN vs GRA Dream11 prediction: Squad details for BEN vs GRA Dream11 team

BEN: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir

GRA: Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

BEN vs GRA Dream11 prediction: BEN vs GRA Dream11 top picks

Riaz Howlader

Mosaraf Hossain

Kuldeep Lal

Mukhtiar Singh

BEN vs GRA Dream11 live: BEN vs GRA Dream11 team

BEN vs GRA live: BEN vs GRA match prediction

As per our prediction, BEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BEN vs GRA match prediction and BEN vs GRA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs GRA Dream11 team and BEN vs GRA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

