BEN Vs MIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Bengali will face Men in Blue in Match 56 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 23 at 1:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BEN vs MIB Dream11 prediction, probable BEN vs MIB playing 11 and BEN vs MIB Dream11 team. The BEN vs MIB live streaming in India can be found on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BEN vs MIB Dream11 prediction: BEN vs MIB match preview

The ECS T10 is a marathon tournament, yet competitive which makes every win and loss crucial. Bengali are currently leading the Group A points table following a great start to the campaign. They have 4 wins and 1 loss from 5 matches. Their only loss came against Gracia CC and following the break, they will look to win their 5th match of the competition. The likes of Shafiqur Rahman and skipper Riaz Howladar have played well so far and will look to continue their fine form in the upcoming match.

The Men in Blue, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the ECS points table. They also have more Indian-origin players in their squad. They have two wins and lost as many matches. collecting five points in total. Their previous match was versus Catalunya, which they went onto lose and against Bengali, they start as the underdogs. This should be an exciting contest to watch. The contest in Group A is sure to heat up, irrespective of the result of this game.

BEN vs MIB Dream11 prediction: BEN vs MIB Dream11 top picks

Riaz Howladar

Shafiqur Rahman

Shankar Kaligatla

Abhishek Borikar

BEN vs MIB Dream11 live: BEN vs MIB Dream11 team

BEN vs MIB live: BEN vs MIB match prediction

As per our prediction, BEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BEN vs MIB match prediction and BEN vs MIB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs MIB Dream11 team and BEN vs MIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

