BEN Vs ODS Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bengal will face Odisha in the second quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2019/20. The match will be played at DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack on Thursday, February 20 at 9:00 AM IST. Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain Bengal and Subhranshu Senapati will lead Odisha. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

BEN vs ODS Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Bengal:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Ashok Dinda, Shreevats Goswami, Anustup Majumdar, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Koushik Ghosh, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Ishan Porel, Nilkantha Das, Agniv Pan, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Raman, Boddupalli Amit, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Shreyan Chakraborty, Kazi Saifi, and Ramesh Prasad.

Odisha:

Subhranshu Senapati (captain), Sujit Lenka (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Raut, Biplab Samantray, Basant Mohanty, Govinda Poddar, Suryakant Pradhan, Ankit Yadav, Anurag Sarangi, Sandeep Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Dhuper, Debasish Samantray, Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, and Shantanu Mishra.

BEN vs ODS Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Shreevats Goswami (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Shantanu Mishra, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary (captain)

All-Rounders: Suryakant Pradhan, Govinda Poddar, Arnab Nandi

Bowlers: Rajesh Mohanty, Prayas Barman, Ishan Porel, Sayan Ghosh

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

BEN vs ODS Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Bengal ended at the second position in the Elite Cross Pool Points Table with 4 wins out of 8 games. Their last match was against Punjab and they won by 48 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami and Arnab Nandi. Their best bowlers were Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Deep.

Odisha ended at the second position in the Elite Group C Points Table with 5 wins out of 9 games. Their last match was against Jharkhand and the match ended as a draw. Their best batsmen in the game were Biplab Samantray, Debashish Samantray, and Subhranshu Senapati. Their best bowlers were Basant Mohanty and Suryakant Pradhan.

Bengal are the favourites to win this match.

