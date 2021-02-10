BEN Vs XI-S Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Bengali (BEN) will take on XI Stars (XI-S) in the thirteenth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 10 at 12:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction, probable BEN vs XI-S playing 11 and BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team.
Bengali are currently leading the ECS T10 Barcelona Group A standings with four points. Tamjid Bepari and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. XI Stars, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table with one point as their opening game Gracia ended in an NR.
Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir.
Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Bengali will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The BEN vs XI-S match prediction and BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team and BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
