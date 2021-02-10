BEN Vs XI-S Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Bengali (BEN) will take on XI Stars (XI-S) in the thirteenth match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 10 at 12:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction, probable BEN vs XI-S playing 11 and BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team.

BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: BEN vs XI-S Dream11 preview

Bengali are currently leading the ECS T10 Barcelona Group A standings with four points. Tamjid Bepari and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. XI Stars, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table with one point as their opening game Gracia ended in an NR.

BEN vs XI-S live: BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM local time, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Also Read l MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team, squad list

BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: Bengali squad

Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir.

BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: XI Stars squad

Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Also Read l Dream11, Unacademy likely favourites to replace VIVO as IPL 2021 title sponsors

BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team, top picks

Bengali: Tamjid Bepari, Mukter Hossain, Umar Riaz

XI Stars: Tabish Qahquos, Tanveer Shah, Hasan bin Hakim

BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Shafiqur Rahman

Batsmen: Tamjid Bepari, Hamza Khan, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood

All-Rounders: Tanveer Shah, Mukter Hossain, Riaz Howlader

Bowlers: Hasan bin Hakim, Kausar Dipu, Umar Riaz

Also Read l XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match preview

BEN vs XI-S live: BEN vs XI-S match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Bengali will come out on top in this contest.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Note: The BEN vs XI-S match prediction and BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team and BEN vs XI-S Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Australian Women’s ODD match preview

Image Source: European Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.