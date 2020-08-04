Bengal Coach Arun Lal Cites PM Modi's Example To Slam BCCI's Diktat For Coaches Aged 60

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had recently given the green light for domestic training camps to begin. However, the BCCI has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations, which prohibits individuals aged 60 with a medical history and low immunity from taking part in the training camp. This move by the BCCI has potentially affected Bengal coach Arun Lal (65) and Baroda coach Australian Dav Whatmore (66).

Bengal coach Arun Lal disappointed by Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI's move

The BCCI's decision hasn't gone down well with Bengal coach Arun Lal. While speaking to PTI, Arun Lal cited the example of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that our PM is aged 69 and he's running the country in these times. He questioned if anyone is telling him to step down. Arun Lal reckoned that he isn't going to lock himself in a room and will live the way he wants to.

Arun Lal stated that it doesn't matter if he coaches Bengal or not, but he will not stop living his life. Arun Lal further said that just because he is 65, people should not expect that he will lock himself in a room for the next 30 years. Arun Lal opined that he will take precautions like everybody else.

Arun Lal reiterated that he will follow all the protocols of social distancing, hand washing, sanitising, mask-wearing etc. However, he said that he will not quarantine himself just because he is 60-plus. Arun Lal also said that the virus does not know the difference between 59 and 60. Arun Lal was diagnosed with the adenoid cystic carcinoma 4 years ago. It is a rare cancer of salivary glands but the Bengal coach fought the disease and overcame it.

Arun Lal, who guided Bengal to their Ranji Trophy final, said that he is very fit and strong. In fact, he reckoned that he has never been this fitter in his life and added that he is not worried at all. Arun Lal further said that he knows the whole concern is about people above the age of 60. But according to the Bengal coach, things will work out. He believes that a couple of months down the line, the virus will start subsiding, even before any vaccine is introduced.

Arun Lal stated that there's no news of him being discontinued so he is continuing. Reacting to the advisory, Arun Lal said that an advisory can change and it could be temporary. He added that the situation is so fluid and uncertain that nobody knows about tomorrow. The Bengal coach opined that they will wait and see how it pans out.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI