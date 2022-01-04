Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Named In State Team's Ranji Trophy Squad

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary has been selected for the West Bengal Ranji Trophy squad. It will be his 17th year in first-class cricket as he was named in Bengal's 21 member Ranji Trophy squad on Monday. He is currently a TMC MLA from the Shibpur constituency after he beat the Bhartiya Janta Party's Rathin Chakraborty in the Assembly polls and is in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Tiwary last played for Bengal back in March 2020 in the Ranji final against Saurashtra but then missed last season owing to an injury. In fact, in that season he scored a sensational triple century against the Hyderabad team. He scored 303* in 414 balls to become only the second player from Bengal, after Devang Gandhi (323), to score a triple hundred. On his way to three hundred, he hit 30 fours and five sixes in what was a sensational batting display.

However, Tiwary did not get picked up back in 2020 for any IPL teams and he then said that it was very 'hard to digest'. Speaking to PTI, Tiwary said back in January 2020: "It was difficult to digest the fact (IPL snub). But that’s the reality. Obviously, it feels bad when you see so many youngsters playing and I sit back at home watching. Those shots I could have hit. It’s a harsh reality for me."

West Bengal Ranji Trophy squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary, Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Abishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Abhishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Nilakantha Das and Karan Lal.

West Bengal Ranji Trophy squad hit with COVID-19

Several members of the team have tested positive for COVID and are currently isolating said the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). "Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RT-PCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure. The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive. The CAB is taking all necessary precautions and actions in this regard," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a press release.

Image: PTI