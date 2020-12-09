Bengal T20 Challenge Final TMC Vs MBC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Tapan Memorial Club will battle it out against Mohun Bagan in the final match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 4.00 pm IST. Here's the TMC vs MBC live streaming, preview, schedule, TMC vs MBC live scores and other details of the match.

Bengal T20 Challenge final live: TMC vs MBC live streaming preview

TMC will start as favourites heading into the final versus MBC following their impressive performance in the tournament so far. They will be entering with full confidence after winning their semi-final encounter versus Kalighat Club by 26 runs. Vikash Singh was the star performer for the side picking up 4 wickets and scoring 34 runs with the bat. He will be once again expected to deliver with both bat and ball in the final as well.

MBC, on other hand, crushed Town Hall by 9 wickets to make their way into the final. Vivek Singh was brutal with the bat for MBC as he took Town Hall for the leather hunt to finish the semi-final match with an unbeaten knock of 76 runs and guide the team to victory. He will once again look to put up a splendid performance and guide the team to the title.

Bengal T20 Challenge final live: TMC vs MBC squads

TMC Squad: Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara, Sourav Chanda, Abhishek Porel, Samik Karmankar, S Basu, Donil Dutta, Vikash Singh, Roshan Singh, Suraj Singh, Sumit Mahanta.

MBC Squad: Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Ankur Pal, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal,.

Bengal T20 Challenge final live: Pitch report

The Eden Gardens pitch seems to maintain a balance for both the batting as well as the bowling sides. But the team winning the toss could prefer to bat first and put up a total to defend on the board.

Bengal T20 Challenge final live: Weather report

Speaking about the weather for the TMC vs MBC match, there will be sunshine during the match with no chances of rain. The humidity forecast is at 49% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With no rain during the match, both teams will get to play full quota of overs

Bengal T20 Challenge final live: TMC vs MBC live streaming and TMC vs MBC live scores

There will be no Bengal T20 Challenge live broadcast in India. But the streaming for TMC vs MBC live in India will be provided on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. The TMC vs MBC live scores will also be available on the social media channels and website of Cricket Association of Bengal.

Image: CAB Cricket / Twitter

