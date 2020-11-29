Bengal T20 Challenge KAC Vs EBC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Kalighat Club is scheduled to play East Bengal Club on Sunday in the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium and will begin at 4:00 PM IST. Have a look at KAC vs EBC live streaming and other details of the Bengal T20 Challange fixture.

Also Read 'Where Is Your Sixth Bowling Option?', Asks Gautam Gambhir After India's Loss In 1st ODI

After a 3-wicket loss against Town Club, Kalighat Club have bounced back with successive wins against Mohun Bagan AC and Calcutta Customs Club. The 2 wins took their tally to 8 points from 3 games as they currently are slotted 2nd on the league table. Aamir Gani and S Chatterjee have shown promising performances while Pramanik has also been a player to watch out for as the bowler had four dismissals to his name in his previous outing.

The top performer in the first game, Pradipta Pramanik picked up 4 wickets for just 16 runs today.#KalighatClub #KCvCC #BengalT20Challenge #CAB pic.twitter.com/k7Ql2G0atH — CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 28, 2020

East Bengal Club have not been up to the mark despite having some serious talents in the likes of Shreevats Goswami and Abhimanyu Easwaran. They lost their first game of the season to Tapan memorial club in what was a low scoring game. They also failed to shrug off their loss and lacked confidence allowing Town Club to restrict them to 128/8. They handed East Bengal Club their second defeat as the team lost by 14 runs.

Also Read Glenn Maxwell Shuns Poor IPL 2020 Season To Stun Indian Fans With 19-ball 45; Watch Video

KAC vs EBC live in India: Squads for both the teams

East Bengal Club squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Kalighat Club squad: Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

Also Read India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co Docked 20% Of Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In 1st ODI

Bengal T20 Challenge live: KAC vs EBC pitch and weather report

Coming to the pitch at the Eden Gardens, the 22-yard-strip is expected to favour the bowlers more, with matches often ending up to be low-scoring ones so far. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put pressure on opposition bowlers who will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets early in the match. As per Accuweather, Kolkata's weather on Sunday is expected to be sunny at 24 degrees Celsius throughout the game.

Where to watch KAC vs EBC live in India?

Fans can follow KAC vs EBC live scores and watch the KAC vs EBC live streaming of the Bengal T20 Challenge live on the FanCode app. Users can follow the official handle of the Cricket Association of Bengal to access live score updates of the game. The match is will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium on Sunday, November 29 and is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Also Read Bairstow Brings England Home In 1st T20 Vs. South Africa

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.