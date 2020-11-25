Bengal T20 Challenge KAC Vs MBC Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Kalighat Club will lock horns with the Mohun Bagan A.C in the fourth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from Eden Gardens on November 25. Here are the KAC vs MBC live streaming details, how to watch KAC vs MBC live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

#EastBengal begin their campaign today as they play #TapanMemorialClub at 4 pm. #MohunBagan look to continue their winning streak as they face #Kalighat today at 8 pm.



Witness both the matches live only on the FanCode App: https://t.co/dhiqlrW8ZS#CAB #BengalT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/nQNfPGBqSN — CABCricket (@CabCricket) November 25, 2020

Bengal T20 Challenge: KAC vs MBC preview

The inaugural season of the Bengal T20 Challenge is now underway. The series will see a total of 33 games and will follow the double round-robin format which will see each of the six teams take each other on twice. This will be followed by the semi-finals and then the final. The six participating teams include Mohun Bagan A.C, East Bengal, Tapan Memorial, Town Club, Kalighat Club and the Calcutta Customs Club.

The first match of the season saw Mohun Bagan A.C take on the Calcutta Customs Club. Manoj Tiwary's sensational knock of 61 runs off 39 balls helped Mohun Bagan A.C put up a total of 156 runs. Bapi Manna was the best bowler for Calcutta Customs, taking two wickets at an economy of 8.25. Despite some good batting performances by the openers, Calcutta Customs lost the match by 17 runs. Sandipan Das and Sayan Ghosh took two wickets each for MBC.

The Kalighat Club, on the other hand, will come into today's game on the back of a loss in their first game against Town Club. Shubham Chatterjee made 63 off 47 to put up a just par total of 148. Victory would have been theirs if not for a late resurgence by Kaif who made 58 off 24 to take his team home.

Bengal T20 Challenge live in India: KAC vs MBC live streaming details

None of the Bengal T20 challenge matches will be broadcast live on television in the country. Fans can catch KAC vs MBC live in India by tuning into the DreamSports owned - FanCode app and website. FanCode is a sports aggregator platform that has signed on as the official streaming partner for the Bengal T20 Challenge. KAC vs MBC live scores will be available on the social media channels and website of the Bengal state cricket association.

Bengal T20 Challenge: KAC vs MBC pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for tonight's game is hazy without any chance of rain. The temperature will be at 22°C with a high humidity of 72% and cloud cover at 100%. This means that we can expect a full 20 overs a side game tonight. It also points to the possibility of the pitch providing extra support to the pacers. The two games in the series so far have both been fairly high scoring, with an average of 148.

