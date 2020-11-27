Bengal T20 Challenge MBC Vs TMC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Mohun Bagan Athletic Club will take on Tapan Memorial Club in the Bengal T20 Challenge on Friday, November 27. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MBC vs TMC live streaming info, how to watch MBC vs TMC live in India and where to catch the MBC vs TMC live scores.

MBC vs TMC live streaming: Bengal T20 Challenge live streaming info and preview

Both teams have the same number of points but are separated by net run rate on the points table. MBC are third on the table while TMC are second in the standings. MBC come into the match after suffering a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Kalighat Club in the previous match, due to which they could not move up the table.

TMC, on the other hand, are second on the points table. However, they also come into this match after losing their previous one, having started the tournament with a win. This match provides them with a huge opportunity to take the top spot on the points table.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: MBC vs TMC weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy during the match but rain is likely to stay away. The humidity forecast is at 60% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. With rain unlikely to interrupt the proceedings, fans are likely to witness a full contest.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: MBC vs TMC pitch report

Coming to the pitch at the Eden Gardens, the 22-yard-strip will be a balanced surface with batsmen and bowlers both likely to enjoy playing at surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put pressure on opposition bowlers who will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets early in the match.

MBC vs TMC live in India: Where to catch MBC vs TMC live scores

None of the Bengal T20 challenge matches will be broadcast live on television in the country. Fans can catch MBC vs TMC live in India by tuning into the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. FanCode is a sports aggregator platform that has signed on as the official streaming partner for the Bengal T20 Challenge. MBC vs TMC live scores will be available on the social media channels and website of the Bengal state cricket association.

