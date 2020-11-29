Bengal T20 Challenge MBC Vs TOC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Mohun Bagan AC will battle it out against Town Club in the 13th match of the Roxx Bengal T20 challenge. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Here's the MBC vs TOC live streaming, preview, schedule, MBC vs TOC live scores and other details of the match.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: MBC vs TOC live streaming

There will be no Bengal T20 Challenge live broadcast in India. But the streaming for MBC vs TOC live in India will be provided on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. The MBC vs TOC live scores will also be available on the social media channels and website of the Bengal state cricket association. Here are more details on how to watch MBC vs TOC live in India.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2020

Time: 8 pm IST

Bengal T20 Challenge live preview

Mohun Bagan began their Bengal T20 Challenge campaign with a splendid victory against Calcutta Customs Club. However, they went on to succumb under their pressure against Tapan Memorial Club. Mohun Bagan were humiliated by Tapan Memorial Club, who won the clash by 42 runs.

On the other hand, Town Club began their campaign in a blistering display against Kalighat Club, inflicting a harsh defeat, with three wickets remaining. They continued their fine form in the following game against East Bengal club by 14 runs but went on to lose against Calcutta Customs club by eight wickets in the third game.

Bengal T20 Challenge: MBC vs TOC team news

Mohun Bagan: Manoj Tiwary, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Saurabh Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sunil Kumar Dalal

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza Danish Aalam, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chatterjee, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta

MBC vs TOC pitch and weather report

The Eden Gardens pitch seems to maintain a balance for both the batting as well as the bowling sides. But the team winning the toss will prefer to bat first. Besides, Accuweather suggests the temperature will hover in the range of 17 degrees celsius. The weather will be hazy at night.

Image courtesy: CAB cricket Instagram

