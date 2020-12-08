Bengal T20 Challenge Semi-Final 2 TOC Vs MBC Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Town Club will battle it out against Mohun Bagan in the 2nd semi-final match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 7.00 pm IST. Here's the TOC vs MBC live streaming, preview, schedule, TOC vs MBC live scores and other details of the match.

Bengal T20 Semifinal 2: TOC vs MBC live streaming preview

TOC finished ahead of MBC on the points table and will look to continue to play the way they have played so far in the tournament. The league stage is done and dusted and this is a crunch match where the team losing the match will have no second chance to look forward to and that is why this match is very important for both teams. Both teams look equal on paper and will be fielding their best players in Playing XI. Fans could witness a good contest between these two sides.

Bengal T20 Semifinal 2: TOC vs MBC squads

TOC squad: Gitmoy Basu (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh

MBC Squad:

Debabrata Das (wk, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

TOC vs MBC: Pitch report

The Eden Gardens pitch seems to maintain a balance for both the batting as well as the bowling sides. But the team winning the toss will prefer to bat first and put up a defending total on board.

TOC vs MBC: Weather report

Speaking about the weather for the TOC vs MBC match, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain. The humidity forecast is at 71% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius. With no rain during the match, both teams will get to play full quota of overs

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TOC vs MBC live streaming and TOC vs MBC live scores

There will be no Bengal T20 Challenge live broadcast in India. But the streaming for TOC vs MBC live in India will be provided on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. The TOC vs MBC live scores will also be available on the social media channels and website of Cricket Association of Bengal.

