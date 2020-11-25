Bengal T20 Challenge TMC Vs EBC Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) are set to take on the East Bengal Club (EBC) in Match 3 of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm IST from the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday, November 25. Here are the TMC vs EBC live streaming, how to watch TMC vs EBC live in India, where to follow TMC vs EBC live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TMC vs EBC preview

Competitive cricket returns to the state after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical with the introduction of the inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge. The competition will feature a total of six teams who will battle it out in 33 matches from November 24 to December 9. A team will face each opponent twice in an attempt to qualify for the semi-finals.

After a blockbuster opening day where fans were treated with two entertaining T20 encounters, teams gear up for the second-day fixtures. Tapan Memorial Club and East Bengal Club are slated to battle it out in the afternoon contest of the day. With two crucial points at stake, the teams will look to go all guns blazing to secure a clinical win right from their opening encounter.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TMC vs EBC live streaming details

The Bengal T20 challenge matches will not be live telecasted in the country. Fans who wish to catch TMC vs EBC live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The sports aggregator platform is the official streaming partner. One can also visit the social media pages of the state cricket association for TMC vs EBC live scores.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TMC vs EBC pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Eden Gardens will be conducive for the faster bowlers. They will look to make the most of the green tinge on the surface early on with the new ball. The average score batting first at the venue in T20I matches is 143. Considering the pitch conditions as well as past records, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

As for the weather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the contest. However, fortunately for the fans and the teams, rain is likely to stay away. The temperature during the game will hover around 26 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather.

