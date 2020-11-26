Bengal T20 Challenge TOC Vs EBC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Town Club (TOC) and East Bengal Club (EBC) will battle it out in the upcoming league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST from the Eden Gardens on Thursday, November 26. Here are the TOC vs EBC live streaming details, how to watch TOC vs EBC live in India, where to follow TOC vs EBC live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TOC vs EBC preview

Town Club have started their Bengal T20 Challenge campaign on a promising note and impressed with their stellar performance in their opening encounter against Kalighat Club. The players proved their mettle as they clinched a comprehensive win in a last-over thriller while chasing 149. A Chaterjee starred for the team with the ball as he scalped three wickets, whereas M Kaif smashed a crucial half-century lower down the order to steer his side to a 3-wicket win.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have not had an ideal start. In their opening contest against Tapan Memorial Club, their batsmen failed to fire and could only post a modest total of 118. The opposition chased down the total comfortably with six wickets to spare. With the competition still in its early days, East Bengal will look to claim two vital winning points to get off the mark on the points table.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TOC vs EBC live streaming details

There will be no live telecast for the tournament in the country. Cricket fans who wish to catch TOC vs EBC live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The Dream Sports-owned platform is the official streaming partner for the Bengal T20 challenge. For TOC vs EBC live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the cricket board.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TOC vs EBC pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Eden Gardens has been conducive to the bowlers. As observed in the initial matches of the league, there seems to be a hint of grass on the wicket which has made it difficult for the batsmen to score runs. Faster bowlers will look to exploit the conditions with the new ball. Considering the strip and the past results, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first and restrict their opposition to a below-par total.

As for the weather, significant cloud cover is expected during the match. Fast bowlers will be able to extract some swing early on due to cloudy conditions. Fortunately, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Image source: CAB Cricket Instagram

