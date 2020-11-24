Bengal T20 Challenge TOC Vs KAC Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Town Club (TOC) and Kalighat Club (KAC) will battle it out in the second league match of the Bengal T20 Challenge. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday, November 24. Here are the TOC vs KAC live streaming, how to watch TOC vs KAC live in India, where to follow TOC vs KAC live scores and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TOC vs KAC preview

The Cricket Association of Bengal has introduced the inaugural edition of the Bengal T20 Challenge in the state. The tournament will mark the return of competitive cricket in the region after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. The league aims to provide a platform for the youngsters to rub shoulders with the domestic cricket veterans.

ALSO READ | Trent Boult Warns Dream11 IPL Oppositions Indirectly Of More Trouble In 2021 Season?

A total of six teams are slated to feature in the competition. Tapan Memorial Club, East Bengal Club, Kalighat Club, Town Club, Mohun Bagan A.C and Calcutta Customs Clubs are the six participating teams who will play 33 matches in total at the iconic Eden Gardens. Town Club and Kalighat Club open their campaign on Tuesday as they take on each other in the evening fixture. Both the teams have proven domestic players from Bengal, and they will be keen to kick-off their campaign with a thumping win.

ALSO READ | Veteran NZ Batsman Ross Taylor Wishes To Prolong His Cricketing Career Till 2023 World Cup

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TOC vs KAC live streaming details

There is no official live telecast scheduled for the competition in the country. Fans who wish to catch TOC vs KAC live in India can tune in to the Fan Code app. The Dream Sports-owned sports aggregator platform is the official streaming partner for the Bengal T20 challenge. For TOC vs KAC live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the cricket board.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Team Arrive In Christchurch For Upcoming Bilateral Series Against New Zealand

Bengal T20 Challenge live: TOC vs KAC pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at Eden Gardens is known to provide assistance to the faster bowlers early on with the new ball. A tinge of grass is also expected on the wicket which will make it difficult for the batsmen to counter-attack seam bowlers with the new ball. The average score batting first in T20Is at the venue is 143. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first considering the conditions, and the dew factor.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Winner Trent Boult Skeptical About Long-term Viability Of Bio-bubble Life

As for the weather, conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted cricket match. As predicted by AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the fixture. The temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: CAB Cricket Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.