Bengal U-23 Coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla Imposes strict Rules; 'No Long-hair, No Social Media'

In a bid to maintain 'discipline and decrum', Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Monday began a new innings as an under-23 coach with a fitness camp and put in place some strict rules for his wards that included "staying away from social media and cutting long hairs". The fitness camp, which lasted for over four hours, had 60 cricketers, who were divided into groups and came in batches for their training.

The former Bengal cricketer, Laxmi Ratan Shukla had joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2016 and was a minister of state, youth affairs, and sports until January this year. Shukla was later made the Howrah district president of TMC but just before the West Bengal Assembly Polls he stepped down from the post and quit politics to 'concentrate more on cricket' as he returned as Bengal U-23 coach.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla's strict guidelines for Bengal cricketers

After taking charge as the coach of the U-23 Bengal Team, Laxmi Ratan Shukla revealed that he has laid down some ground rules for his wards to follow.

"I have told the boys not to post anything on social media. They have to maintain decorum and discipline. Those with long hair will need to pay a visit to the saloons immediately. Thirdly they will have to learn Bengali for team bonding," said Shukla after taking charge as reported by PTI.

"The supply line from junior to senior team is very important and that's why I have chosen to work with the junior cricketers. I want to see more cricketers coming up from the districts for both boys and girls. CAB is very serious about the district games as well as the club games and the association is doing everything they can for the progress," added Shukla.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who played three ODIs for India, said his job is to ensure that more Bengal players make it to the national team.

"Now we have to recognize the talents from the districts, keep our eyes open for young talents from every corner of the state," he said. I will make sure during the sessions that the players are putting in efforts, the result will follow. I am not a coach, I am a guide who is here to help the players. To see more Bengal players in the national team is a wish I have as a cricketer," Shukla further stated.

Asked if there was any process for success, he said: "Even when I used to play I never believed in the process much. I have seen Sourav Ganguly play and never felt like he had any kind of fixed process."

VVS Laxman's contract extended by CAB

Earlier, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had extended VVS Laxman's contract as the batting consultant of the Bengal Cricket Team. VVS Laxman's contract as the batting consultant was about to expire in October 2021. However, the Cricket Association Bengal (CAB) decided to extend his contract in order to see Bengal cricket shine in the upcoming domestic season. Apart from VVS Laxman, Sourasish Lahiri was also promoted as assistant coach of the Senior Bengal Team considering his performance as a Coach at the U23 Bengal Men's Team.

(Image Credits: PTI)