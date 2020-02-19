Bengal Vs Odisha Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Ranji Trophy season for 2019/20 is nearing its end with the quarter-finals starting from Thursday, February 20. Bengal faces Odisha in the second quarter-final in Cuttack. Here are all the essential match details for the upcoming encounter.

Bengal vs Odisha Ranji Trophy match timing

Match: Bengal vs Odisha

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Dates: Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 24

Bengal vs Odisha Live streaming details

On television, the quarter-final can be watched live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD. On the Internet, the match can be live-streamed on Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengal vs Odisha: Cuttack pitch report and weather prediction

The most recent match at the ground was Odisha's fixture against Bengal which ended in a draw. The pitch was good enough for the team batting first to post a decent total and the pitch did not seem to worsen in its scoring ability over the four days. According to AccuWeather, weather in Cuttack is predicted to be in the lower 30s and the lowest predicted temperature is 15 degrees celcius. There may be some rain on February 24.

Bengal vs Odisha: Match preview

Bengal ended at the second position in the Elite Cross Pool Points Table with four wins out of eight games. Their last match was against Punjab and they won by 48 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami, and Arnab Nandi. Their best bowlers were Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Deep.

Odisha ended at the second position in the Elite Group C Points Table with five wins out of nine games. Their last match was against Jharkhand and the match ended as a draw. Their best batsmen in the game were Biplab Samantray, Debashish Samantray, and Subhranshu Senapati. Their best bowlers were Basant Mohanty and Suryakant Pradhan.

Bengal are the favourites to win this match.

