Bengal Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy Final

With Bengal and Saurashtra set to square off in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022/23, on Thursday it is going to be the beginning of the culmination of this edition's coveted tournament. Both the teams made it to the final at the back of some consistent show, however, in the end, it is going to be one winner. The last time these teams met in the final was in 2020, and there it was Saurasthra who came out on top. Bengal would come out to script a different narrative this time and would also be looking at the opportunity to become the champions after 33 years. So, will it be Abhimanyu Easwaran's Bengal who will reign again or the returning Jaydev Unadkat's Saurashtra that soar as the domestic elite? We will find out as the action will unfold at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

While some high-octane Cricketing action is in store, let's figure out how to witness it. Here are all the details regarding when and where to watch the Ranji Trophy Final between Bengal and Saurashtra.

When will Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match be played?

The Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will be played on Thursday, February 16.

Where will the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match be played?

The Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match start?

The Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match?

The Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match?

The live streaming of the Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Bengal vs Saurashtra Probable Playing XI

BENGAL: Karan Lal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharmani, A Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Porel, Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel

SAURASHTRA: SAURASHTRA: Harvik Desai, Snell Patel, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jackson, Chirag Jani, Pratek Mankad, Parth Buth, DA Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, K Patel