Bengaluru Crowd Chants 'RCB..RCB' As Rajat Patidar Hits Winning Runs In Ranji Trophy Final

As Rajat Patidar scored the winning runs for Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final, the crowd at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium erupted in chants of "RCB..RCB."

Sunday's historic victory by Madhya Pradesh over 41-time champions Mumbai was made possible in large part by Rajat, a Royal Challengers Bangalore player from IPL 2022. Before finishing the game with an unbeaten 30 runs in the second innings, Rajat struck a century in MP's first innings of the match to provide them with a decisive lead over Mumbai.

The spectators at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium began screaming the name of their IPL team RCB when Rajat was batting in the second innings of the game and Madhya Pradesh was getting close to a historic victory. Earlier, Rajat received a grand welcome as the crowd erupted into chants of ‘RCB, RCB’ when he entered the field to play in the first innings of the match.

Rajat finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2021-22 season with 658 runs in six matches at an average of 82.25. Here's the video of the Bengaluru crowd chanting 'RCB...RCB' for Rajat Patidar.

100 for Rajat Patidar in Ranji Trophy Final at Bengaluru.



The Crowd Goes berserk chanting RCB RCB RCB.



Incidentally 1 month ago on 25th May he scored a hundred for RCB in eliminator too.@mufaddal_vohra pic.twitter.com/cILq403a2r — Shanzil Kabir (@KabirShanzil) June 25, 2022

Rajat Patidar in Ranji Trophy 2022 for Madhya Pradesh:

54 (113) & 53 (59) vs Gujarat

86 (150) vs Meghalaya

142 (327) vs Kerala

85 (167) - In Quarterfinal vs Punjab

7 (17) & 79 (149) - In Semifinal vs Bengal

122 (219) & 30* (37) - In Final vs Mumbai

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets to win the Ranji Trophy final on Sunday. After restricting Mumbai to 374 runs in the first innings of the match, Madhya Pradesh scored 536 runs on the back of three centuries from Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, and Rajat Patidar. MP then bowled Mumbai out for 269 runs before hitting 108 runs to win the match. This is the first time Madhya Pradesh have won the Ranji Trophy title.

Shubham Sharma was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock in the first innings, while Sarfaraz Khan was named the player of the series for scoring over 900 runs in the tournament.

Image: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic