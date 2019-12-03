BER Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bermuda will go head to head against Hong Kong in the 3rd game of the 2019 Oman Men’s CWC Challenge League B at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 11:00 PM IST. The league was to be hosted by Hong Kong, but due to the instability in the country, it is being hosted by Oman.

BER VS HK preview and team news

Both the sides will be playing five games in all, in which they will be facing Jersey, Italy, Uganda and Kenya. In the last match, when Bermuda played against Hong Kong, the former won the game by 69 runs. The key players for the Bermuda side are Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock and George O’Brien. On the other hand, the key players for the Hong Kong side are Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan and Nadeem Ahmed.

The road to the 2023 @cricketworldcup in India starts soon for Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey, Kenya and Uganda!https://t.co/ahRtZ6DDN1 — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2019

BER vs HK Dream11 squads

Bermuda: Okera-Bascome, Pierre Smith, Sinclair Smith, Terryn Fray, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Derrick Brangman, Deunte Darrell, Dion Stovell, Delray Rawlins, Coolidge Durham, Zeko Burdess, Onias-Bascome, Kyle Hodsoll, Justin Pitcer.

Hong Kong: Waqas Barkat, Adit Gorawara, Haroon Arshad, Ahsan Abbasi, shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shaha, Aizaz Khan, Nizakat-Khan, Ehsan Khan, Raunaq Kapur, Nasrulla Rana, Aarush Bhagwat, Aftab Hussain, Hassan Khan Mohammad.

BER vs HK Dream11 team prediction

Keeper – Okera Bascome

Batters – Kamau Leverock (C), Waqas Barkat, Ahsan Abbasi

All-Rounders – Nizakat Khan (VC), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Dion Stovell

Bowlers – Ehsan Khan, Kyle Hodsoll, Justin Pitcher

Hong Kong start as favourites to win the match.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

