BER Vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Squad

Bermuda will go head to head against Italy in their fifth clash of CWC Challenge League at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman on November 12, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 11 am IST. Bermuda are placed on the last position in Group B points table with one point. They have registered two losses in the three matches they've played so far. Their match against Kenya was stopped due to rain. On the other hand, Italy are placed in the fourth position with three points. They have registered one win and two losses in the four matches they've played so far. One of their matches was stopped due to rain.

BER vs ITA Dream11: previous clashes and top picks

Bermuda’s last clash was against Kenya. The match ended with no result as it was stopped due to rain. Before Kenya, Bermuda faced Uganda and recorded a seven-wicket loss against them. Batting first, Bermuda collapsed to a total of 208 runs in 45.2 overs. Tre Manders top-scored with a 99-ball-59. Returning with the bat, Uganda chased the total in 40.1 overs. Justin Pitcher, Zeko Burgess and Kyle Hodsoll picked one wicket each for the losing side. Meanwhile, Italy registered a 38 run loss against Uganda in their last encounter. Batting first, Uganda collapsed to a total of 218 runs in 48.3 overs. For Italy, Gareth Berg and Nikolai Smith picked four wickets each. Returning with the bat, Italy collapsed to a total of 180 runs in 46.4 overs. Their opening batsmen Gian Meade top-scored with a 94-ball-43.

Also Read | Confident Australia Stick To The Same XI For 1st Test Against New Zealand

🔹 102* runs

🔹 122 balls

🔹 11 fours



Italy's Nikolai Smith was superb with the bat in his side's ICC CWC Challenge League Group B clash against Kenya 👏 #RoadToCWC23 pic.twitter.com/2NNR0LlKDA — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) December 4, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)

BER vs ITA Dream11: squads

Bermuda: Terryn Fray (C), Rodney Trott (VC), Kyle Hodsoll, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Justin Pitcher, Delray Rawlins, Pierre Smith, Sinclair Smith, Dion Stovell, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Zeko Burgess, Deunte Darrell.

Italy: Joy Perera (captain), Manpreet Singh (wicketkeeper), Ahmed Hassan, Gareth Berg, Zahid Cheema, Luis di Giglio, Madupa Fernando, Fida Hussain, Jaspreet Singh, Nicholas Maiolo, Gian Meade, Rakibul Hasan, Rehman Abdul, Michael Ross, and Nikolai Smith.

Also Read | Virat Kohli: Instances When The Captain Slammed Anushka Sharma's Trolls On Social Media

BER vs ITA Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sinclair Smith, Manpreet Singh

Batsmen: Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Gian Meade

All-rounders: Gareth Berg, Michael Ross, Nikolai Smith

Bowlers: Onais Bascome, Justin Pitcher, Rakibul Hasan

Also Read | Ben Stokes Says England Found A 'gem' In Opener Rory Burns, Compares Him With Cook