BER Vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

BER vs KEN: The match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match will start at 11:00 AM IST on Sunday, December 8, 2019

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
BER vs KEN dream11

In the upcoming Group B match of the CWC Challenge League, Bermuda is scheduled to face Kenya. The match is scheduled to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The toss of the match is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM IST, while the match itself will start at 11:00 AM IST on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Bermuda is currently at the bottom of the points table with no points while Kenya is at the second last position.

Bermuda lost their first match against Hong Kong by 3 wickets and lost their second match Uganda by 7 wickets. Kenya, on the other hand, lost their first match against Italy by 4 wickets and the second against Uganda by 3 wickets. Bermuda would certainly like to defeat Kenya and trade places with them.

BER vs KEN squads

Bermuda: Okera-Bascome, Pierre Smith, Sinclair Smith, Terryn Fray, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Daunte Darrell, Dion Stovell, Delray Rawlins, Coolidge Durham, Zeko Burdess, Onias-Bascome, Kyle Hodsoll, Justin Pitcher, Derrick Brangman.

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Aman Gandhi, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngolche, Naman Patel, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji, Sachin Bhudia, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Lucas Oluoch

BER vs KEN Dream11 top picks

Bermuda: Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Delray Rawlins, Okera-Bascome, Justin Pitcher

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Naman Patel, Lucas Oluoch

BER vs KEN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Irfan Karim

All-rounders – Delray Rawlins (VC), Collins Obuya, Naman Patel

Batsmen – Kamau Leverock (C), Tre Manders, Dhiren Gondaria, Rushab Patel

Bowlers – Okera-Bascome, Justin Pitcher, Lucas Oluoch

Kenya start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

