BER Vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The sixth Group B match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2019-21 will be played between Bermuda and Uganda. The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat. Their List A game is scheduled for Friday, December 6 and will start at 11:30 AM IST.

A fine century from Italy's Nikolai Smith helped them to victory over Kenya in their opening CWC Challenge League Group B fixture.



Kinchit Shah also scored a century for Hong Kong in their win over Bermuda 🔥 #RoadToCWC23 pic.twitter.com/pO6DJfBNdh — ICC (@ICC) December 3, 2019

BER vs UGA Match preview

The Group B stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2019-21 started with a game between Uganda and Jersey on December 2. The ongoing league is a two-and-a-half-year tournament which involves 12 teams across two groups (Group A and Group B). Around 90 matches are scheduled till 2021 and the top team in each group will secure a spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Offs in 2022. The top two teams from the play-offs will, in turn, keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

BER vs UGA Squad details

BER Squad: Okera-Bascome, Pierre Smith, Sinclair Smith, Terryn Fray, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Daunte Darrell, Dion Stovell, Delray Rawlins, Coolidge Durham, Zeko Burdess, Onias-Bascome, Kyle Hodsoll, Justin Pitcher, Derrick Brangman

UGA Squad: Fred Achelam, Ronak Patel, Arnold Otwani, Dineshkumar Nakrani, Roger Mukasa, Shazad Errani, Jonathan Ssebanja, Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa, Charles Waiswa, Bilal Hassan, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Senyondo, Richard Agamire

BER vs UGA Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Arnold Otwani

All-rounder – Brian Masaba, Delray Rawlins (VC), Riazat Ali Shah (C)

Batsmen – Kamau Leverock, Sinclair Smith, Tre Manders, Dineshkumar Nakrani

Bowlers – Justin Pitcher, Onias-Bascome, Frank Nsubuga

Bermuda start as favourites to win the match.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

