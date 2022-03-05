'Best All-rounder In Cricket': Netizens Hail Ravindra Jadeja As He Scores 2nd Test Century

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finally got the opportunity to bring out his sword as he hit a magnificent century in the first Test match against Sri Lanka. Jadeja brought up his second Test century off just 161 balls as he opened up the face of his bat to a length delivery from Lasith Embuldeniya to take a single at 99.

Jadeja, who is also known as 'Rockstar', scored his century a day after legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne died. Warne had given him the nickname during their time together at Rajasthan Royals when Jadeja had just been promoted to the senior level from U-19 cricket. Netizens have taken to social media to shower praise on Jadeja as they flooded the timeline with appreciation posts.

Second Test hundred for Ravi Jadeja, he has been in remarkable touch with bat in the longer format in last few years - the best number 7 in the world in terms of impact - the trusted Jadeja, averages over 60 in India in last 4 years. pic.twitter.com/7sdveht9Ox — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2022

Rockstar Jadeja once again proving his worth! Shane Warne wasn't wrong when he said it! 😇#Jadeja #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/jAS2U1nNbN — Shantanu Ghosh (@Shantanu630) March 5, 2022

2nd test 100* for Sir Jadeja 🤲



Jadeja as the batting allrounder>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/I2WpBrf9ay — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) March 5, 2022

Fine inns from Jadeja. There shouldn't be any question on his spot in the XI anywhere in the world for the next 2 years given what all he has been doing since 2018.



Been one of the pillars of the Indian side. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 5, 2022

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Jadeja's century came to a couple of deliveries after his batting partner, Ravichandran Ashwin was dismissed for 61 runs. Jadeja and Ashwin forged a crucial 130-run partnership before the latter was removed by Suranga Lakmal shortly before the lunch. Earlier on Day 1, Jadeja was part of another 100-run partnership with Rishabh Pant. Jadeja is still intact at the crease and is batting with Jayant Yadav at 102 off 166 balls.

With 468 runs on the board, India are now in command of the match. India have lost seven wickets and will like to add some more runs before declaring the innings in order to knock Sri Lanka out twice without having to bat again. Earlier on Day 1, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer contributed some runs with the bat. While Rohit and Mayank were dismissed for 29 and 33 runs, Hanuma and Virat put on a 90-run partnership before they were sent back for 58 and 45 runs, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer was looking good as he reached 27 off 48 balls before he was dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva. Rishabh Pant looked in exceptional form yet again as he smashed 96 off 97 balls. Lakmal and Embuldeniya scalped two wickets each for Sri Lanka, while De Silva, Lahiru Kumara, and Vishwa Fernando picked one wicket each.

Image: BCCI/Twitter