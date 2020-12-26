'Best BBL Knock Ever?': Nicholas Pooran Wreaks Havoc Vs Sixers, Thunders With 17-ball 50

Announcing his arrival in Australia with a loud bang, Jamaican batsman Nicholas Pooran took the Sidney Sixers to the cleaners as he smashed a 17-ball half-century in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday. Pooran, who had impressed with his explosive batting in the IPL recently, made his BBL debut on Saturday as Melbourne Stars faced the Sidney Sixers. Off the 26 balls that he faced, Pooran scored 65 runs with 8 maximums to his name and 2 fours at a massive strike rate of 250.

For a change, Australia's fiery all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was made a spectator as he watched Pooran smack six-after-six in the first innings of the game. However, the Australian himself stepped on the gas as he scored 71 runs himself. Maxwell has been in red-hot form in the BBL which was visible yet again on Saturday as he smashed 5 sixes and 5 fours at a strike rate of 151. Although Maxwell scored more, Pooran remained the highlight of the innings, with commentators describing his innings as the 'best knock in BBL ever'.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Pooran's innings:

Pooran is a jet, far out he nearly hit that out of Metricon Stadium 😳😯 #BBL10 — ⚫️⚪️ Jake Bozinovski ⚫️⚪️ (@IncrediblyBozza) December 26, 2020

The Maxwell-Pooran show I was waiting for in the IPL actually happened in BBL #BetterLateThanNever https://t.co/OFGQA0Qhxj — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) December 26, 2020

READ | Shane Warne FUMES On-air After Yet Another BBL 2020 Umpiring Howler

The Big Show - Maxwell and the Bigger Show - Pooran #Cricket #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ePKWv59fxs — Mike Hauser (@Hauser_Mike) December 26, 2020

READ | Debutant Siraj Earns Praise From Jasprit Bumrah, Ponting After An Impressive Spell At MCG

Pooran! Man he can strike! 🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏🏏 — Luke (@lukepluscigar) December 26, 2020

The Melbourne Stars got off to a miserable start with Andre Fletcher falling soon to Jason Holder. Ben Dunk struggled to get going and could only manage 24 off 26 balls. Likewise, Cartwright and Nick Larkin were also silenced by the Sixers. However, it was after Pooran joined the party with Maxwell in the middle that the Stars' innings rocketed. The duo teamed up to guide Stars to 193 off the 20 overs, with the Australian smashing a maximum of the last ball. Holder was the best bowler for Sixer as he gave away only 26 runs and picked up a wicket as well.

READ | BBL 2020: Players Not Allowed To Take Haircuts By Cricket Australia During Tournament

With a daunting task of chasing 194, Sixers felt the pressure early as they lost opener Edwards and number 3 Vince in quick succession. Josh Philippe failed to go big as he fell to Adam Zampa. Skipper Daniel Hughes has been leading his side from the front with an unbeaten 49 off 29 while Jordan Silk continues to play the supporting role. At the time of publishing, Sixers were 54/3 with 110 runs needed in 58 balls.

Still catching our breath from this! Nicholas Pooran just produced one of the best innings we've EVER seen in the BBL #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/6e3BWg10aV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2020



READ | New Zealand 222-3 At Stumps On 1st Day

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.