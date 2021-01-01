'Best Fielder In The World?': Harvey's Acrobatic Catch To Dismiss Hales Stuns Entire BBL

Mackenzie Harvey stunned the entire BBL universe on Friday as he leapt sideways at full stretch to register one of the most iconic dismissals of the season. Placed at the point during Mitchell Perry's bowling, Harvey leapt right at the ball hit-hard by Alex Hales to pluck the ball out of mid-air. The sensational catch which led to the dismissal of in-form Alex Hales left the bowler as well as the batsman himself shell-shocked.

'Catch of the season?'

The catch of the tournament!? The best fielder in the world!? What a grab...#BBL10 | @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/ByRq1ecBCL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 1, 2021

The terrific catch by Harvey helped the Melbourne Renegades dismiss Alex Hales who seemed feisty scoring 45 off just 19 balls and also put a brief stop on the scoring rate of Syndey Thunders. Here's how netizens reacted to the catch:

Wow, that's a stunner ⚡💥 — Blade_Runnerz (@Outsider_00_) January 1, 2021

Same catch like surya kumar yadav in ipl 2020 — Reejan🇳🇵 (@reejanbhatta) January 1, 2021

High quality cricket from this tournament as usual. — Red Fool (@red_fool) January 1, 2021

Is Ravi Jadeja playing? 🤔 — Adamrucci (@Adamrucci1) January 1, 2021

Despite Harvey's terrific effort to cut down the Thunders' scoring rate, the Renegades could not do much as they lost to Thunders by 7 runs in a rain-crashed match. Batting first, the Renegades led by Shaun Marsh were off to a thunderous start as the veteran batsman smashed 87 runs off just 48 deliveries. However, Marsh failed to notch up his century as McAndrew and Chris Green teamed up to bag his wicket. A late cameo from Mohammad Nabi saw Renegades reach 166-6 at the end of 17 overs.

With the rain playing a spoilsport, the match was reduced to 17 overs per innings and Thunders were put to bat. While Hales set the tone with blitz start, Usman Khwaja anchored the innings to get Thunders to the required target. The Australian opener remained unbeaten at 48 as the rain started pouring again, handing over the Thunders the victory by virtue of the DLS method.

READ | Chris Gayle Keen On Playing Next Two T20 World Cups, Says 'No Retirement Plan As Of Now'

READ | 'Hitman Show About To Unfold': Rohit Sharma Gets Into Test Mode, Sweats It Out In The Nets

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.