'Best Part Of Virat Is...': Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Kohli Breaking Tendulkar's Record

Virat Kohli missed out on yet another century in the first innings of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Virat Kohli got a good start and as soon as he was looking good to end his drought of scoring hundred in Test cricket and he was given out unluckily of a controversial decision on 44.

Gautam Gambhir hails Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has hailed Kohli for his important 44 knock vs Australia in the 2nd Test match. Gambhir said on Star Sports, "I don't know about the list but the best part of Virat Kohli is that he has performed the same in India and in Australia, in South Africa. There will be an Australia or a South African in the list but you have to compare their numbers in the subcontinent as well. Kohli is a master of the 50-overs format but in Test cricket too he has scored 27 hundreds, and 28 fifties. He has centuries in England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies. What more can you achieve?"

"Scoring 25 thousand runs is no joke. He has seen a lot of ups and downs but has remained consistent. Your game goes through a lot of changes. Your stance changes, your technique changes, your strengths and weaknesses change, your mode of dismissals become different, your emotions change and if you can factor in all of that, control all these things and score these many runs then you are a great", Gambhir added.

Virat Kohli got out for 44 and 20 in both the innings of the second Test match but the most important part at what situation did those innings come. Team India faced a top order collapse in the first innings of the second Test and Virat along with Ravindra Jadeja handled Team India's and got his team near to Australia's total.

Virat Kohli completed 25,000 international runs in the second Test match vs Australia and has once again proved why he has ruled the last decade in all three formats. Virat didn't leave any corner of the world to score centuries and also has scored runs in tough conditions.