'Best Test Captain India Ever Had': Fans React As Virat Kohli Steps Down As Skipper

In a development that sent shockwaves in the entire cricketing world, Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli resigned from captaincy following his team's defeat in the recently concluded series against South Africa. Taking to Twitter Virat Kohli made the announcement that he has taken the decision to step down from the role he had taken over seven years ago in 2014. Notably, Kohli stepped down from the role as India's most successful Test cricket captain.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team." Virat Kohli wrote in his statement.

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward." he added.

'Best ever Test captain', Cricket fans reacted to Kohli's decision

The news of Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test captain has raged a storm on the internet. Several netizens have taken to Twitter to thank the Indian batter for his service as the Test team's captain, with several expressing disappointment. Take a look at some comments below.

We'll miss you as test captain 😭#viratkholi pic.twitter.com/78e94SvSiJ — Juhi-BB Live Feed || TejRan Fan (@bblivefeed2) January 15, 2022

Most successful Indian test captain, 40 wins in 68 matches. Thank you skipper. 💔#viratkholi #BCCI pic.twitter.com/95nFUoQLc6 — Anuj Shukla (@anujshukla188) January 15, 2022

Thanks Virat kohli for all the good and beautiful memories as a Team India Test captain, u will be always king 👑#TeamIndia | #viratkholi | #BCCI pic.twitter.com/OuaadgvsRs — Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) January 15, 2022

#viratkholi



He will always be remembered as one of the best test captain pic.twitter.com/kLBKYC450i — iam@subhkool (💙SidNaaz❤) (@dazzler_hike) January 15, 2022

"I truly believe that I don't need to prove anything to anyone."



- Virat Kohli ❤️#viratkholi #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/IJrFLGsikM — Shubham yadav (@Shubham299692) January 15, 2022

Thik hai Yarr

But it hurts 😔💔🙂

No virat kohli as a Captain in any format 💔#viratkholi pic.twitter.com/1bwZRwHUyd — Ashish/ Wear Mask 😷 (@ashishayush1177) January 15, 2022

(Image: AP)