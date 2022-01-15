Last Updated:

'Best Test Captain India Ever Had': Fans React As Virat Kohli Steps Down As Skipper

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli announced that he has taken the decision to step down as India's Test captain after serving 7 years as India's skipper.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Virat Kohli

Image: AP


In a development that sent shockwaves in the entire cricketing world, Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli resigned from captaincy following his team's defeat in the recently concluded series against South Africa. Taking to Twitter Virat Kohli made the announcement that he has taken the decision to step down from the role he had taken over seven years ago in 2014. Notably, Kohli stepped down from the role as India's most successful Test cricket captain. 

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team." Virat Kohli wrote in his statement.

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward." he added. 

READ | Virat Kohli breaks silence on speaking into stump mic; says 'people on outside don't know'

'Best ever Test captain', Cricket fans reacted to Kohli's decision 

The news of Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test captain has raged a storm on the internet. Several netizens have taken to Twitter to thank the Indian batter for his service as the Test team's captain, with several expressing disappointment. Take a look at some comments below.       

READ | 'I was unsold twice': Indian cricket's rising star recalls incredible story of IPL auction

(Image: AP)

READ | Did India face sanctions for DRS controversy in 3rd Test vs South Africa? Read to know
READ | Virat Kohli steps down as Team India's Test skipper post series defeat to South Africa
Tags: Virat Kohli, Cricket, Kohli
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com