'Best WK Batter In Tests': Cricket World Reacts To Rishabh Pant's Heroic Knock Against ENG

Rishabh Pant's love affair with England continued as he smashed yet another century against the opposition, saving Team India's blushes on the opening day of the England vs India 5th Test. England bowlers had the Indian batting lineup on the mat dismissing half of the team with just 98 runs on board. However, Pant along with Ravindra Jadeja stitched together a very crucial partnership helping India reach a comfortable position. Following the historic knock, cricket greats took to social media and praised the youngster for his effort.

ENG vs IND: Sachin Tendulkar and other former cricketers congratulate Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant reached the three-figure mark on the 89th delivery of his innings. Pant smashed 15 fours and 1 six during his breath-taking innings on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test. The left-hander has now reached the 50-plus score in all of his last four Tests. This is Pant's third Test century against England; his first one against the side came in only his third Test match in 2018 at The Oval. Last year, Pant scored a century against England in Ahmedabad (101 off 118 deliveries) with India winning the Test. Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to Rishabh Pant's knock

Pant is in a league of his own.

The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one. pic.twitter.com/PgGTjgxUd9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 1, 2022

Super stuff @RishabhPant17 👏🏽👏🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now 👊🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ue7CqWPtBJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 1, 2022

Simply awesome @RishabhPant17!

Well done.👏



Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9ACuhVlGTT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2022

Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 1, 2022

England vs India Day 1 highlights

India finished Day 1 at 338/7 after a poor start to the innings. India batted first after England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss. James Anderson accounted for wickets of Shubman Gill (17) and makeshift opener Cheteshwar Pujara (13). The rain held the play for a brief period of time with India at 53/2. Following the resumption, the visiting side lost two more wickets in form of Hanuma Vihari (20) and Virat Kohli (11). Shreyas Iyer could only make 15 runs before falling to veteran bowler James Anderson.

With half of the team back in the hut, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja held the fort for Team India. Pant let himself loose and played his natural attacking game to dominate the fast bowlers. The wicketkeeper-batsman added 222 runs with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket before getting out to Joe Root for four shies of 150 run mark. Ravindra Jadeja finished the day unbeaten on 83 with Mohamad Shami giving him company at the crease.