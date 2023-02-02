'Beta Jab Tu U19 Khel Raha Tha Na...': Pakistan Pacer Recalls Unpleasant Banter With Kohli

Sohail Khan, a former Pakistani cricketer, recently shared a previously untold tale involving the renowned Virat Kohli. Speaking on YouTube, Sohail said that he and Kohli got into an unpleasant exchange during a game between India and Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup. Sohail asserted that after Kohli tried to intimidate him during the game, he reminded the Delhi-born cricketer that he was a Test player when Kohli was still competing at the U-19 level.

Sohail went on to add that Pakistan's then-captain Misbah-ul-Haq had to intervene between the two. Sohail disclosed that Misbah asked him to keep quiet. Sohail also revealed that former India captain MS Dhoni came and told Kohli about his experience as a player and asked him to step aside. Sohail, however, said that he respects Kohli as a player, calling him an amazing batsman.

"When I walked out to bat, Virat came and told me 'aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You've just arrived and you speak so much). I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha' (Son, when you were playing Under-19 cricket, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player)," Sohail said on the Nadir Ali Podcast on YouTube.

"I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I sufferd a knee injury which forced me out of action. That's how I said it. Then Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet. Dhoni came and told Virat 'Side pe ho jao, purana chawal hai yeh (Step aside, he is experienced). You don't know him," Sohail added.

Kohli's record against Pakistan

Kohli's record against Pakistan is mind-boggling. Kohli has played a total of 23 matches against the Men in Green from 2009 to 2022. He has scored 1024 runs at a staggering average of 60.23 including two centuries and seven half-centuries. Kohli recently helped India win a crucial game against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022. The 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 82 runs in the match.

