Beth Mooney To Play In Ashes Only 9 Days After Getting Three Metal Plates In Jaw

Australian skipper Meg Lanning confirmed that star batter Beth Mooney has been cleared to play the Ashes by the medical team nine days after suffering a jaw injury (fracture) in the nets that sent her to the operation theatre. The player had to be inserted with three metal plates in her face, wire on her bottom teeth and is restricted to a liquid-only diet.

"She's been passed fit to play. So from a medical perspective, that's all good. It was sort of around her comfort levels and confidence levels getting back into it after being hit, she's had no issues at all. So once she was cleared and she's confident and ready to go, there were no issues about bringing her back," Lanning said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

However, one major only concern remains that Beth Mooney can't eat solids and that if she were to take part in the game she needs enough food and nutrition "She's only a liquid diet at the moment, which doesn't sound like a lot of fun, not a lot of variety," Lanning said. "I think our physio and Pip the doc and the dietitian have been coming up with some meal plans for her to make sure she's getting enough energy and obviously with the Test match, the longer format you need to have that over a long period of time, but they've done a great job and so far, so good. She said she can eat unlimited amounts of ice cream. So she's pretty happy with that." the skipper added.

Beth Mooney surgery: Australia batter back to training just three days after surgery

The Australia batter was also quick to get back to the nets and started facing throwdowns just three days into the surgery. Speaking to SEN Radio the player said she is certainly feeling better than before and that it sure is going to take a lot of weeks to fix a broken bone and said that the team doctors were working hard to get her ready in time for the Ashes.

"(The medical staff) were pretty adamant to me not long after we got the diagnosis that we could aim for the Test match. We went and got a 3D CT scan of my skull, and there were two clear breaks pretty much straight down my chin, and then where the ball hit the side of my face, there was another clear break down the side there. I've got two plates in my chin and one near my ear and a few screws. I don't think you can speed up a broken bone, it's going to be broken for five more weeks, but it's certainly a lot more comfortable now than it was a week or so ago." she said.

Image: Twitter/ cricket.com.au